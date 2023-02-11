×
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Rodarte RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Fall 2023

Eye

Malia Obama Attends Azealia Banks’ Performance at Dion Lee After Party

Alice + Olivia RTW Fall 2023

Stacey Bendet whipped up an assortment of modernized, decade-spanning American classics for her ultra-fun Alice + Olivia presentation.

View Gallery 32 Photos
Alice + Olivia RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Alice + Olivia

“The whole theme of the show is American icons, because I feel like for so long, we’re sort of looking at inspiration from Europe or other places. As an American designer that has been designing in New York for 20 years, I feel this moment right now where it has to be about America, about our country, about what the creatives in New York and in the United States bring to American fashion,” Alice + Olivia’s Stacey Bendet told WWD ahead of her ultra-fun fall presentation. She also expressed the importance of reminding her global audience of various ideas derived from historical American fashion and pop culture — thinking through, “What do you think of when you think of American pop culture and femininity in fashion?” 

For Bendet’s presentation, this boiled down to a selection of thematic vignettes inspired by a “trip down memory lane” — rock-‘n’-roll culture and glamour (in a Baroque vein), ‘90s supermarkets and American snacks, road trips and skateboarding, American sportswear and denim, and the iconic Pop Art of Andy Warhol — with wardrobing to match.

The look: Quintessential Alice + Olivia feminine takes on decade-spanning American classics for every, and any, occasion.

Quote of note: “Each of these sets is meant to really represent America in a positive way because I think the country has been so tormented and divided — we’re always sort of bashing ourselves. Let’s take the moment to celebrate the moment and show why America and American fashion is so globally relevant and cool.”

Key pieces: A strong selection of embellished and cropped bouclé jackets, grounded for the modern day with baggy jeans; striped and Pop Art colored sportswear, playful tailoring and fluid frocks; a red faux leather trenchcoat; edgy, embellished, embroidered and studded partywear (such as vegan moto jackets with a sparkling gold miniskirt or light brown tulle and black cotton lace maxi skirt); opulent occasion dresses and coats (a black-and-white lace tiered gown with pearl accents or black and gold embroidered Baroque cape).

