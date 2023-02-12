×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Runway

Eckhaus Latta RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Rihanna’s Best Beauty Looks Over The Years

Fashion

Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Fall 2023

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Anna Sui paid homage to The Peppermint Lounge with a dazzling, playful collection for dancing the night away.

View Gallery 26 Photos
View Gallery 26 Photos
Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Anna Sui

“I saw this picture of ‘Baby’ Jane Holzer dancing at The Peppermint Lounge, and she’s there in her couture outfit dancing — everybody else that went [in the ‘60s] were the Rolling Stones and The Beatles. It was such a scene, but it was really just this little Italian restaurant on 45th Street that the sons of the owner turned into a nightclub, and it became the hottest nightclub in the world,” Anna Sui said during a preview, ahead of her intimate Saturday evening runway show.

Inspired by the former New York hot spot’s nightlife scene (where the Twist dance craze thrived), her fall collection was designed in homage, with a dazzling lineup designed to offer modern dress (with plenty of optimistic, pop sensibility and ‘60s influence) for dancing the night away. 

Sui set her own scene inside of the East Village bar Heaven Can Wait with a crowd that included Holzer herself, Marc Jacobs, Karen Elson, Sofia Coppola, niece Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson. Three models clad in adorable, thematic peppermint pink and green-hued faux leather metallic minis (two in slip styles with lingerie black lace trim, stockings and pointy Mary Janes; the third in a trench, matching dress, sequin knit tights and matching John Fluevog cowboy boots — all with colorful pink and green eye makeup by Pat McGrath) opened the show, dancing the Twist beneath a disco ball on the venue’s stage. 

“There’s a lot of lingerie touches — I’ve always loved Elizabeth Taylor and ‘Butterfield Eight’ when she had the slip and the mink coat,” Sui added of the looks‘ sensibility, also seen through floral-printed satin and chiffon slips, blouses and bed jackets. Show notes added that when Sui was a child, she once dressed up as Taylor in a black lace slip and leopard faux leopard coat, which made its appearance with colorful (and leopard) faux fur jackets over the “little dresses to dance in.”

Sui continued to amplify the upbeat nostalgia (with soundtrack to match) through a rich, colorful mix of traditional, archival and new textures and motifs (think lurex tweeds, mohair plaids and windowpane checks, houndstooth and geo jacquards with pop florals, camouflage, studded denim and shimmering stretch glitter knits) layered head to toe. For instance, a Sui tattooed mesh top with velour argyle pink miniskirt and vest or lurex tweed set with tinsel trim; a camouflage parka and kilt with velour argyle shirt (topped with archival crochet hat from spring ‘94); Lurex tweed jackets with slip dressing (a few donned her storybook fall ‘98 collection’s rabbit hats — brought back for the Year of the Rabbit), or her three “snakeskin” sequin frocks with matching tights and gloves that closed (and stole) the show. 

Sui’s show was a head-bopping, shoe-tapping, feel-good time — her fashions further uplifting the mood. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad