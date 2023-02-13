×
Mondays's Digital Daily: February 13, 2023

Business

Jack Benson, Longtime Apparel Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Fashion

Ashlyn RTW Fall 2023

Men's

FaZe Clan Teams With A Bathing Ape on Merchandise Collection

Ashlyn RTW Fall 2023

Designer Ashlynn Park brought viewers into her craft with a live design presentation. 

Ashlyn RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Ashlyn

Ashlyn designer Ashlynn Park wanted to bring her audience into her craft this season, showing her fall collection in a live presentation format where she designed a skirt in front of viewers. 

“I really wanted to incorporate my fashion career and my brand into the art area,” the designer said after the presentation, which was held at Cristina Grajales Gallery in TriBeCa. “My grandfathers were artists — one was a painter and one was making furniture. I wanted to live as an artist, but I couldn’t. I was always really good at mathematics and physics and I chose architecture and then moved to fashion, but I still think my process is really an art. It’s paying attention to fabrics, the pull of gravity. I think craftsmanship is like an art, so I wanted to bring my presentation into the art gallery.” 

Park took inspiration for her collection from the 16th century, referencing the time period’s court aesthetic. The designer looked primarily at princes of that era, taking inspiration from their attire “at court, in battle and at play.” The piece Park designed during her presentation was a riding skirt, she explained, which was worn when riding horses. 

“The prince and his appearance really applies to what I’m doing,” she explained. “It’s a little bit feminine and very decorated and detailed, but it’s also very masculine and needs to show off his duty.” 

This blend of masculine and feminine aesthetics came together with Park’s combination of court and military-inspired styles. The collection included soft elements with pieces like a corset-like dress shirt paired with a flowing midi skirt, and were then toughened up with styles like a boxy leather jacket and sculptural, utilitarian-inspired coat, creating a balanced and cohesive collection anchored by Park’s craftsmanship. 

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

