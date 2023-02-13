Ashlyn RTW Fall 2023

Ashlyn designer Ashlynn Park wanted to bring her audience into her craft this season, showing her fall collection in a live presentation format where she designed a skirt in front of viewers.

“I really wanted to incorporate my fashion career and my brand into the art area,” the designer said after the presentation, which was held at Cristina Grajales Gallery in TriBeCa. “My grandfathers were artists — one was a painter and one was making furniture. I wanted to live as an artist, but I couldn’t. I was always really good at mathematics and physics and I chose architecture and then moved to fashion, but I still think my process is really an art. It’s paying attention to fabrics, the pull of gravity. I think craftsmanship is like an art, so I wanted to bring my presentation into the art gallery.”

Park took inspiration for her collection from the 16th century, referencing the time period’s court aesthetic. The designer looked primarily at princes of that era, taking inspiration from their attire “at court, in battle and at play.” The piece Park designed during her presentation was a riding skirt, she explained, which was worn when riding horses.

“The prince and his appearance really applies to what I’m doing,” she explained. “It’s a little bit feminine and very decorated and detailed, but it’s also very masculine and needs to show off his duty.”

This blend of masculine and feminine aesthetics came together with Park’s combination of court and military-inspired styles. The collection included soft elements with pieces like a corset-like dress shirt paired with a flowing midi skirt, and were then toughened up with styles like a boxy leather jacket and sculptural, utilitarian-inspired coat, creating a balanced and cohesive collection anchored by Park’s craftsmanship.