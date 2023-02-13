×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Mondays's Digital Daily: February 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Claire Thomson-Jonville Launches Silent Retreat

Fashion

Street Style at New York Fashion Week Fall 2023

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Fall was the start of a broader chapter for Coach — one that looked especially good.

By
Emily Mercer, Jean E. Palmieri
Plus Icon
View Gallery 38 Photos
View Gallery 38 Photos
Coach RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

There was a strong shift at Coach this season.

“During my time at Coach, it’s always really important to push forward and to try new things. My big obsession through my whole career has been the next generation, so always listening, discovering, thinking about that. There is a sense of us wanting to do something different in the collection, and also in the way we present – maybe it just felt right for the times as well,” Stuart Vevers said of the fall collection’s Monday afternoon show, held once again at the Park Avenue Armory.

Except this time, the cinematic set was thrown out the window and replaced with two single front rows of guests (including the likes of Lil Nas X, Ice Spice, Camila Mendes, Zoey Deutch and more) lining the venue’s long hallway. The gathering deliberately spoke to Vevers’ approach to the collection, which emphasized a melding of the brand’s signature American codes with craft defined in the context of sustainability.

Building blocks of the collection naturally stemmed from leather into an expansion of the brand’s “love-worn” hand-distressed knit dressing (as well as denim) with longer, leaner silhouettes, such as supple leather cropped jackets with midi skirts or floor-length, body-hugging striped turtleneck dresses. The looks were tinged with harder ’90s grunge and ’70s punk sensibilities and styled with gender-fluid appeal, while playful candy-colored handbags (in heart, star, dog bone, apple and other shapes) and Superman, Rexy and Mickey Mouse knit graphics addressed Y2K nostalgia.

“There’s a sense of elevation, but it’s still grounded in something that feels youthful,” Vevers said. “In recent seasons I’ve really been using the runway as a place to explore that whole world of sustainability. For me, that’s a focus that has been looking at waste, circularity and new ways to create materials.” 

In that vein, he sent out four sensual, raw-cut silk chiffon slips in hues derived from natural botanical dyes (mint from mulberry leaves; iron gray from black walnut log wood and iron), which nicely contrasted his fluffy utilitarian shearling jackets. Some of the latter were flecked with crystals, others with metallic coatings, shearling-wrapped hardware (as seen from an inside-out men’s aviator) or with hand-finished techniques on pre-worn styles. The Coach (Re)Loved conversation continued with patchworked leatherwear crafted from discarded scraps while sneakers were partially crafted from repurposed Coach bags.

Fall clearly was the start of a broader chapter for Coach — one that looked especially good.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Coach RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Coach RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Coach RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Coach RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Coach RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Coach RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Coach RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Coach RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Coach RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Coach RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Coach RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Coach RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Coach RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Coach RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Coach RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Coach RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Coach RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Coach RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Coach RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad