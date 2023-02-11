×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Heron Preston Embraces the Rawness of Old New York for Fall

Fashion

Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Fall 2023

Fashion

After 20 Years, Proenza Schouler Takes A New Approach

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Dion Lee flexed his skills at creating tension between subversive sexuality and sensuality with a collection that riffed on "second skin."

View Gallery 45 Photos
View Gallery 45 Photos
Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023 George Chinsee/WWD

Dion Lee’s Friday night runway show might’ve started more than 45 minutes late, but it was well worth the wait. 

The designer is a master at juxtaposing aggression with beauty, or rather a tension between subversive sexuality and sensuality, and he did so again with a fall collection that riffed on “second skin” with shownotes calling out the words “snake, serpent, scale, reptile, shedding, unraveling, ouroboros, etc.”

“I think as a designer, you’re constantly shifting, evolving and changing. Fashion is like reinventing yourself or constantly moving on, like a departure. It was that parallel between identity and I suppose the patterns in nature — my last collection was really looking at patterns in nature and this idea of biomimicry, so it shifted from that leaf and nature motif into something that was more reptilian,” Lee said backstage.

He manipulated the idea with lots of intriguing fabrication plays on scales. For instance, sexy fishnet bodywear, artisanal crochet and mesh layers with hints of sharp tailoring and plenty of signature leather harness dressing, updated with interlocking “scale eyeleting” diamond hardware. There were also reptilian etched, “peeling” leather styles from head to toe; snake dyed Shibori and distressed denim that riffed on the theme, and were certainly party-ready.

“We’ve been playing with how to kind of create this ‘shedding,’ like something falling apart, as well as a play on hosiery as your base layer of how we dress with lingerie and intimates,” he added of the collection’s creative study of ecdysis. There were strong hand-distressed hosiery base layers, which Lee called, “like a tissue around the body” (which looked great as an alternative men’s evening tank with tailored trousers) and undone beaded fringe slipdressing. He topped many looks off with signature outerwear boasting corset-like cuts — leathers, shearlings and inflatable puffers (yes, the kind blown up with air).

Sexy, bold, innovative — Hiss!

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad