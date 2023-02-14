×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2023

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

Business

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Eye

Inside Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Week Dinner at The Nines

Gabriela Hearst RTW Fall 2023

The designer's high-touch collection of tailoring, leather and knits was inspired by trailblazing artist Eileen Gray.

Gabriela Hearst RTW Fall 2023 Rodin Banica/WWD

Gabriela Hearst has a passion for sharing the spotlight with women who have not gotten their due.

For her fall collection, she was inspired by Eileen Gray, the Irish artist, architect and furniture designer who was a pioneer of the Modernist movement starting in the 1920s — and whose Dragon chair, owned by Yves Saint Laurent, sold for 20 million euros in 2009, setting a record at auction for a piece of 20th-century furniture.

Gray had her own store in Paris named after an imaginary male owner called Jean Desert, which catered to Elsa Schiaparelli, Ezra Pound, James Joyce and other tastemakers.

“She learned how to fly planes. She was a trained painter. She taught herself how to do lacquer. She taught herself how to do weaving. She had this furniture store. She had an arch rivalry with Le Corbusier and Mies van der Rohe….She was with all these guys who became more famous than her, she disappears for 30 years and then she’s rediscovered, which happens a lot with the women that I study, like, somebody else takes the ideas. But somehow we always try to make the story right again,” said Hearst, who was inspired by the austerity of Gray’s home and furniture designs, and her paintings, to embrace a more minimalist moment.

The sentiment translated to menswear-inspired tailoring and outerwear in Hearst’s soft-touchable, recycled double face cashmere; napa leather shirt jackets and flared trousers, boucle knit pieces, all in a palette of red, white, chocolate brown, mustard yellow, cream and charcoal — colors found in Gray’s weavings.

The designer’s continuing collaboration with women’s collective Manos del Uruguay produced an ivory cable turtleneck sweater and hand knit dress that could be stand ins for coats they were so lush. On the other end of the knit gauge spectrum, a striped pleated trench, button-down shirt and flared pant look was a refined, near weightless take on knit dressing.

Like many designers here this week, Hearst worked a lot in leather, and her black napa artisanal puzzle pieced coat was next-level.

Not forgetting dress up nights, silk cady cutout gowns in white or black had custom hardware molded to bare hips.

“She was obsessed with materials,” said Hearst, pointing to how metalwork on the gowns was inspired by Gray’s famous, oft-reproduced E1027 side table. “I don’t want to claim any comparison with her, but I understand by working in a different discipline how materials can really drive your creations.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

