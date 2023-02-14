Kallmeyer RTW Fall 2023

Daniella Kallmeyer isn’t a designer on an endless trend train; rather, she is purposeful about what she puts into her work. Case in point: fall sees her craft her first T-shirt, something many brands put out early just because. “It’s been seasons in the making,” she said. Kallmeyer is methodical about perfecting a piece — a black pant, a blazer and now a T-shirt — “giving you something that makes your staples in your wardrobe feel special and personal.”

She began the season thinking about pants and she has several updates for fall, like her wide leg in corduroy or her fisherman pant. Pair it with one of her stellar blazers, some with a boxy cut, single- and double-breasted but with slim sleeves. Button-downs are darted with built-in ties in monochromatic fabric. Both categories underscore her ethos of the season, taking things that are “traditionally” masculine and adding her feminine polish, elevating a classic to something special. “There is a balance to it all,” she said of sculpting one of her standout coats. “The looseness is in the body, the slimness is in the sleeve and the boyishness is in the silhouette. But the femininity is in the details.”

While accessories aren’t a focus, Kallmeyer is steadily growing the category, offering a mix of belts and bag shapes both as complements to her ready-to-wear. New for the season is an “in-between” bag, not a tote or a backpack but that sweet spot in the middle, big enough for a laptop with a cross strap but also soft and supple enough to hold like a clutch.

“We think about it in the same way as the clothes; it’s versatility. You can take it out to dinner at night or wear in the day to work,” she said.