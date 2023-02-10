LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

For fall, designer Sally LaPointe looked back to move forward.

“During my training, a great art teacher challenged me to identify in every [painting] piece I created where I’ve been and where I am going. This is something I still carry with me today,” LaPointe told WWD of her season’s inspiration, which provided new takes on her archival silhouettes and color palettes (fall included nectar, cream, forest green, steel, cerise pink, chartreuse and black).

The look: LaPointe’s signature sexy, daring, downtown cool.

Quote of note: “I dug into our archive to take out classic pieces that I wanted to move forward. This feels very new and luxe, which I love, while having a balance of, ‘where I’ve been and where I’m going,'” LaPointe said, adding the collection felt like her baby. “From the archive, it was a pick-and-choose [of various past collections].”

Key pieces: Slouchy washed denim and resort’s stellar duster with mongolian collar, recolored in steel gray; midriff-baring wrap and crop tops and bodysuits with loose trousers (ranging from vinyl utility to roomy leather pants); a “throwback fringed” sleek blazer and chic knits; myriad cutout, twisted and feather-accented cocktail frocks (as well as an ultra-fun cerise pink cape-like duster).

The takeaway: LaPointe’s archival revival served as a continually strong take on bold, modern wardrobing.