×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Halle Berry’s New Wellness Venture

Fashion

Phoebe Philo Will Unveil Her New Brand in September

Eye

Pamela Anderson on Her Legacy, Influences and Being an Icon

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Sally LaLointe looked back to move forward.

View Gallery 30 Photos
View Gallery 30 Photos
LaPointe RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of LaPointe

For fall, designer Sally LaPointe looked back to move forward.

“During my training, a great art teacher challenged me to identify in every [painting] piece I created where I’ve been and where I am going. This is something I still carry with me today,” LaPointe told WWD of her season’s inspiration, which provided new takes on her archival silhouettes and color palettes (fall included nectar, cream, forest green, steel, cerise pink, chartreuse and black). 

The look: LaPointe’s signature sexy, daring, downtown cool.

Quote of note: “I dug into our archive to take out classic pieces that I wanted to move forward. This feels very new and luxe, which I love, while having a balance of, ‘where I’ve been and where I’m going,'” LaPointe said, adding the collection felt like her baby. “From the archive, it was a pick-and-choose [of various past collections].”

Key pieces: Slouchy washed denim and resort’s stellar duster with mongolian collar, recolored in steel gray; midriff-baring wrap and crop tops and bodysuits with loose trousers (ranging from vinyl utility to roomy leather pants); a “throwback fringed” sleek blazer and chic knits; myriad cutout, twisted and feather-accented cocktail frocks (as well as an ultra-fun cerise pink cape-like duster). 

The takeaway: LaPointe’s archival revival served as a continually strong take on bold, modern wardrobing.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

LaPointe RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad