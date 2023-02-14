LoveShackFancy RTW Fall 2023 

The LoveShackFancy girl is heading back to the city.

That’s according to designer Rebecca Hessel Cohen, who spoke about the vibe of her fall 2023 collection presented at the Plaza Hotel. The collection was full of Hessel Cohen’s usual Victorian-esque dresses and feminine silhouettes but she complemented them with pieces that exuded an edgier, more city-centric vibe.

“We’re calling her Rebel Rose,” Hessel Cohen said about the fall LoveShackFancy girl. “Our girl is grown up. She’s definitely a bit edgier and cooler. Still feminine, but with a rock ‘n’ roll edge. We were super inspired by Portobello Market and made it a bit more British eccentric.”

LoveShackFancy’s fall collection delivered many of its tried and true silhouettes: floral ruffled dresses, pink taffeta maxi gowns, chunky knitwear and lots of bows. Hessel Cohen kept the same feminine vibe her customers have come to expect, but gave them an edgy update with design details like raw edges, crushed gunmetal crystals and asymmetrical hems.

A surprising addition to the fall collection was menswear-inspired pieces, namely LoveShackFancy’s first pair of trousers. Inspired by Saville Row, the styles included oversize blazers, fitted plaid trousers, leather jackets and more.

“We’re loving the feminine-meets-masculine and the mix of bias cuts or minidresses mixed with a menswear coat or boyfriend jacket. That’s something that we’ve been wanting to do and we’ve tried it a little bit, but now the pieces have been fitted and perfected.”

The fall 2023 collection stayed true to LoveShackFancy’s core feminine DNA while giving a fresh and edgy update to core silhouettes.