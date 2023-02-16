×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Galeries Lafayette Is Selling BHV Marais

Eye

Inside the Coolest New Place to Go Out in NYC

Fashion

NYFW’s Retail Winners: Thom, Proenza, Khaite and More

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Luar's Raul Lopez continued his discourse on class anxiety with a slick run of outerwear as he now battles to win the LVMH Prize.

View Gallery 58 Photos
View Gallery 58 Photos
Luar RTW Fall 2023 Rodin Banica/WWD

Less than 12 hours after Luar’s fall 2023 show, its designer Raul Lopez was named a semifinalist for the LVMH Prize — marking more than a decade’s journey that led him from the corners of downtown basement dance halls to transatlantic flights on a luxury conglomerate’s expense account.

Lopez is a lifelong observer who uses design as a form of therapy to air his class anxieties accumulated over three-plus decades living in New York City. These panging nerves — combined with elements of his own history and ambition — are what make Luar an important and timely voice in the city’s fashion scene.

For fall, Lopez translated that tension into a collection he titled “Calle pero elegante,” or “street but elegant.” It was a taxi ride through Lopez’s childhood — a lesson in the outer borough opulence, Wall Street executives, Upper East Side ladies and club kids that he observed along the way.

“I’ve been obsessed with looking at people since I was a kid. I used to cut school and find a shopping bag from a designer store [to fit in], put stuff in it and go look at people and clothing on Fifth Avenue,” he said a day before his show.

Lopez grew up in Williamsburg with his nose pressed up against the glass staring at Manhattan — longing for its wealth and slick refinement. His show, at the Faurschou Foundation in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, was only a 15-minute walk from the apartment he grew up in and down the street from the pier where he would go fishing with his cousin.

It was time for him to reclaim Brooklyn as his own — a point he punctuated by closing the show with Foxy Brown’s 2001 “B.K. Anthem,” a song that speaks to the days before Brooklyn’s yuppie insurgency.

In recent seasons, Lopez’s designs centered on family dynamics and the fashions they wore when he was a child. For fall, he diverged and focused on the Brooklyn “gangstresses,” or women who commanded respect through style and attitude that he observed in his younger years. Lopez combined their approach to elegance with the dance hall references that defined his 20s.

Celebrity Gallery 16 Photos
Front Row at Luar RTW Fall 2023
Front Row at Luar RTW Fall 2023
Front Row at Luar RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

This fusion represents Lopez’s own view on heirloom dressing. “Their cascading diamonds showing newfound wealth could be seen as ignorance in certain classes,” Lopez said of those women he admired. “To us, it shows collectible details and heirlooms that can be handed down from generation to generation. It’s a new form of generational wealth. I’m showing kids today that if I can do this, you can do this. It’s a form of entrepreneurship.”

Lopez designed fur coats in collaboration with Saga in an ode to the heirlooms he grew up admiring on those women in the Dominican community. Some had the Luar logo scrawled in contrast mink. The best version was a honey-tone cocoon shape that recalled the bulbous garments beloved by high-society women in the ’60s.

As Lopez expands his commercial footprint, he placed a new focus on outerwear. Oversize, “boulder shoulders,” as he described his signature broad silhouette, were applied to floor-grazing peacoats, blazers and a sleek run of elongated ski jackets that recalled the popular Spyder jackets of the late ’90s.

Pushing the commercial envelope further, Lopez introduced sunglasses, as well as excellent ’70s-revival track suits and new editions of his “It” Ana bag — these in holographic material or all-over rhinestone detailing.

While Lopez has learned over the years how to make money from his brand, at its root is a highly sensitive creative. It’s evident in how he lets his avant-garde tendencies peep out. The feathers, headdresses and sequins at each show reveal how, amid selling thousands of handbags, there’s still a showman with a fever dream inside.

“Just because you think I’m Latino or look a specific way, you are expecting me to design a specific way,” he said of his self-awareness in the space. “I’m not going to give you what you want. I’m never going to give anybody what they want. I don’t fit in like that — you can’t put me in a box.”

Luar RTW Fall 2023 58 Photos
Luar RTW Fall 2023
Luar RTW Fall 2023
Luar RTW Fall 2023
Luar RTW Fall 2023
Luar RTW Fall 2023
Luar RTW Fall 2023
Luar RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Luar RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Luar RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Luar RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Luar RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Luar RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Luar RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Luar RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Luar RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Luar RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Luar RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Luar RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Luar RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Luar RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Luar RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Luar RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Luar RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Luar RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Luar RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Luar RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad