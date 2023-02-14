×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2023

Eye

Brooke Shields and Dodiee Host NYFW Dinner at Don Angie

Fashion

Exhibition to Highlight 30 Years of London Fashion

Maisie Wilen RTW Fall 2023

The tension between craft and industrial materials served as inspiration for designer Maisie Schloss.

Maisie Wilen RTW Fall 2023

Maisie Schloss returned to showing her work digitally for fall — as any young designer knows, mounting a show is a big expense that doesn’t always pay off. A brand well known for its digital prints and plays on ephemera, fall saw Schloss examine the tension between craft and industrial materials, creating a collage element on her work. Maisie Wilen is growing, adding handbags and menswear to the mix.

The look: A conversation with the real and imaginary through dress, creating a dystopian yet cheeky wardrobe.

Quote of note: “They [craft and industrial materials] create this juxtaposition of the familiar with the foreign, the daring with the absurd, even the rudimentary and the pristine.”

Key pieces: Paper bag dress, rubber band scarf, oversize T-shirts with digitally rendered faces, heavyweight flannels, printed jersey separates and dresses; a first with handbags, in two sizes using her digital print work. Mens — or pieces for any gender — with cardigans, and print separates.

Takeaway: Schloss’ digital holographic collage prints and cheeky plays on technology feel right in line with how Gen Z interprets fashion. Schloss is a young talent not afraid to try new ways to tell her story, but smartly and slowly adding new categories — more formal looks last season and now handbags.

