Maisie Wilen RTW Fall 2023

Maisie Schloss returned to showing her work digitally for fall — as any young designer knows, mounting a show is a big expense that doesn’t always pay off. A brand well known for its digital prints and plays on ephemera, fall saw Schloss examine the tension between craft and industrial materials, creating a collage element on her work. Maisie Wilen is growing, adding handbags and menswear to the mix.

The look: A conversation with the real and imaginary through dress, creating a dystopian yet cheeky wardrobe.

Quote of note: “They [craft and industrial materials] create this juxtaposition of the familiar with the foreign, the daring with the absurd, even the rudimentary and the pristine.”

Key pieces: Paper bag dress, rubber band scarf, oversize T-shirts with digitally rendered faces, heavyweight flannels, printed jersey separates and dresses; a first with handbags, in two sizes using her digital print work. Mens — or pieces for any gender — with cardigans, and print separates.

Takeaway: Schloss’ digital holographic collage prints and cheeky plays on technology feel right in line with how Gen Z interprets fashion. Schloss is a young talent not afraid to try new ways to tell her story, but smartly and slowly adding new categories — more formal looks last season and now handbags.