Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Michael Kors RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Is Sephora Enough to Revive Glossier?

Eye

The Mulberry Is Already the Coolest New Place to Go Out in New York

Maria McManus RTW Fall 2023

Maria McManus was inspired by Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor — not for her style, but rather her bravery to be outspoken.

Maria McManus RTW Fall 2023

This season, Maria McManus said she was very much inspired by Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor — not for her style, but rather her bravery to be outspoken. Images of Dublin in the ‘90s were also featured within her mood board, which might’ve leant itself as inspiration to the collection’s slight ‘90s sensibility. Yet the biggest conversation about fall encompassed the importance of sustainability — the core of her luxe, relaxed label.

“I’ve been doing a lot of different meetings with people and talks with different entrepreneurs who are in the sustainability fields, and we’re sort of all at the point where we’re like, ‘Should we be more in policy and politics — is that the only way we’re going to move the needle?’ Because it just feels so slow what we’re all doing right now.”

However, McManus continued to stride forward in fashion and pushed the needle with responsible sourcing and upcycled, certified and organic materials. Standouts in the collection included a new selection of Naia Renew button downs and enveloping quilted coats; slim-cut suiting; a brushed boucle “caped” sweater, paired with a zip-front ribbed tube skirt; distressed extra fine merino wool Aran knits, and a recycled polyester tank covered in hand-done deadstock beads.

