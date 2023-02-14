×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2023

Marina Moscone RTW Fall 2023

Moscone offered a surprising amount of sexiness within her texturally rich fall collection.

Marina Moscone RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Marina Moscone

“This woman is putting her foot forward and is a little more courageous, experimental and sexy. I felt the impulse to make the collection more free and risk-taking,” Marina Moscone said of her surprisingly revealing fall collection, later adding, “The nakedness or siren-y aspect we haven’t really done, or if we have, it’s been more covered and layered up.”

For the look book, the designer cropped a pair of trousers into hot shorts and styled them with signature tailoring that skimmed closer to the body with nipped waists and higher breaks. But experimentation looked best through Moscone’s knack for fabric and texture manipulation. For instance, strong deconstructed bustier coated canvas numbers; fluid jersey and pleated shiny plissé minis with asymmetric draping, and paneled chiffon and jersey dresses, cut on the bias and bonded together to create tension through its rippled silhouette. Leaning into the popular, skin-baring trend, there were also pretty boned slip dresses in new mid and short lengths, and draped foulard-inspired minidresses atop twisted crop bandeaus (a few in a vinyl-y faux leather).

Moscone’s vibrant pops of color proved strong, especially in a duvet topcoat, and were created by taking bleeding rose, hibiscus and lilac flowers onto silks — the idea continued with a beautiful, unique nubby sheath embroidered in thousands of tiny looped silk threads (each one done one-by-one).

