Monique Lhuillier RTW Fall 2023

Glamour, femininity and fun — Monique Lhuillier’s 80-look fall 2023 collection had it all.

“It’s all about beautiful, vibrant colors and sophistication in a modern way. I was going for a lot of statement looks with iconic moments. I did that by keeping silhouettes more modern and minimal and adding touches of volume — whether sculpting the sleeves or skirts,” she said of an azure faille ballskirt with high-slit, paired with a youthful 3D icy crystal and floral scoop-neck crop top. The idea uplifted signatures as well, like a sculpted A-line nude corset number with 3D floral embroideries in deep plums and blush pink.

The collection felt fresh due to a continuation of shorter hemlines with ‘80s-inspired bubble hems and saturated hues. (Lhuillier noted the collection indeed had a hint of ‘80s haute couture inspiration, as seen through a draped fuchsia crepe number and turquoise draped faille mini.)

Additionally, there was an expanded assortment of body-hugging silhouettes — which looked great in the form of a long-sleeve jersey minidress with allover painterly photo print and pouffed faille hem — as well as elegant deep blue and black velvet gowns with architectural necklines and crystal bow accents.

“This season is a lot more sensual than in the past in showing form and highlighting the curves. Necklines are very important to me as well,” Lhuillier said.

To round out the bright, feminine assortment, which also included signature lace, crepe and liquid sequin occasion fare, the designer added an assortment of party-minded, shimmering styles.

“I always like to do a silver and gold story. For me, it’s like a neutral for the evening world,” she said of a gold midi gown with dripping crystal chandelier bead embroideries, mirrored chainmail cocktail shaker, and a sequined silver floral mini.