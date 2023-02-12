×
Natori RTW Fall 2023

Josie Natori leaned into travel-friendly, pared-down wardrobing designed to cover “the must-have items every capsule wardrobe needs for any season.”

Natori RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Natori

Inspired by the resurgence of the Orient Express (due to set sail in 2026), Josie Natori leaned into travel-friendly, chic wardrobing designed to cover “the must-have items every capsule wardrobe needs for any season.”

“We took a big shift — I think the customer wants more curated items now. Not that we’ll ever be minimal, but it’s a much more pared down assortment,” Natori said during a preview of her fall collection, which was filled with mostly monochromatic black attire (in an assortment of rich textures and luxe fabrications), and shades of gray, burnt amber, bordeaux and olive hues. “Before, we were very print driven, but that’s not really the way I dress.”

“One thing that will never go away is the idea that it should be effortless, versatile from day to night and comfortable — and you can also be glamorous. But I think what we’ve done is [amp up] the fabrics and textures — in black, you have eight different kinds of varying weights.”

Approaching the collection with her signature East meets West sensibility, Natori turned traditional cheongsam silhouettes into minimalist, refined T-shirts in faux lambskin, faux fur and double jersey; applied scroll-shaped cutouts to leather toppers (also seen through a jacquard blazer), and wrapped soft obi belts around an asymmetric hemmed little black dress, or a simple double jersey gray set. To round out the pared-down, day-to-night assortment, Natori debuted fit-and-flare dresses with defined pleats and a plethora of toppers, ranging from capes, vests and boleros to ponchos and jackets in an assortment of rich fabrications, including reversible taffeta with vegan sheared mink.

