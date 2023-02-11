×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Heron Preston Embraces the Rawness of Old New York for Fall

Fashion

Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Fall 2023

Fashion

After 20 Years, Proenza Schouler Takes A New Approach

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

The designer used the sari draping, cropped choli tops and rich colors of his homeland to inform leggy, midriff-baring looks for urban glamazons.

View Gallery 36 Photos
View Gallery 36 Photos
Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2023 Rodin Banica/WWD

A 10-day silent meditation retreat was the starting point for Prabal Gurung’s fall 2023 collection.

“It’s something my mom has done for 25 years…and I decided to go, it was challenging and difficult but it reconnected me to the way I was brought up. So I wanted to bring to the show a bit of that moment with the skies and stars you never see in New York City, and bring a little back from Nepal, too,” he said backstage.

The Nepalese American, like so many New York designers, has long been inspired by cross-cultural exchange. With this collection he used the sari draping, cropped choli tops and rich colors of his homeland to inform leggy, midriff-baring looks for urban glamazons.

High-low slipdresses and sweeping long skirts came in burnt orange, saffron, fuchsia, burgundy and other night brights, while low-waisted trousers with silk print sash cummerbunds were topped with rounded cropped jackets with repurposed shearling collars, or asymmetric cropped intarsia knits.

Butterflies as a symbol of metamorphosis became abstracted patterns on intarsia knit gowns and asymmetric sweaters or sleek bodysuits.

And sheer lace minidresses, draped and knotted satin gowns with cutouts, crystal embroidered dusters, cocoon coats and jackets put on the glitz.

Silent retreats aside, it was clear from the cheers from his fan club — including Nicky Hilton, Becky G, Sarita Choudhury and Kelsea Ballerini — that Gurung knows his customer is a diva, and she doesn’t want to dress quietly.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Prabal Gurung Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad