×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Mondays's Digital Daily: February 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jack Benson, Longtime Apparel Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Fashion

Claire Thomson-Jonville Launches Silent Retreat

Men's

FaZe Clan Teams With A Bathing Ape on Merchandise Collection

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 

The genderless brand continued its design ethos of bringing nature into urban settings with its fall collection.

View Gallery 32 Photos
View Gallery 32 Photos
Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Private Policy

Private Policy creative directors Haoran Li and Siying Qu continued their design ethos of bringing nature into urban settings with their fall 2023 collection, titled “We Are All Animals,” taking inspiration from endangered animals. The runway show hosted at Spring Studios started off with a dance performance inspired by the Japanese folk tale “The Fox’s Wedding” to reflect “the desire to personify animals and adopt their behaviors,” according to the show notes.

The look: Utilitarian-inspired streetwear in a muted color palette. 

Key pieces: The collection is anchored by its sustainable pieces. For outerwear, styles include black-and-white faux fur coats made from upcycled materials and patchwork denim created from clothing donations. 

Quote of note: “We wanted to discuss the relationship between us and animals and how we can really be inspired by them,” Qu said. “In a way, we think about the other animals in nature — they seem to live much more free and they have such a great spirit that we find it very much aligned with Private Policy’s DNA of pursuing freedom.” 

The takeaway: The brand continues to deliver sustainable, plainly designed streetwear that can transcend seasons and trends.   

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Hot Summer Bags

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Private Policy RTW Fall 2023 Review

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad