×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Heron Preston Embraces the Rawness of Old New York for Fall

Fashion

Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Fall 2023

Fashion

After 20 Years, Proenza Schouler Takes A New Approach

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

The designers focused on relatable wardrobe pieces, leaning into their community and refining their signature techniques to set a course for the next two decades.

View Gallery 41 Photos
View Gallery 41 Photos
Chloë Sevigny at Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

The key to longevity in fashion may just be equal parts consistency and adaptability.

Twenty years after their official debut at New York Fashion Week, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez switched things up with their collection on Saturday to set a course for the next two decades and beyond.

Rather than focusing on a travel narrative or artist inspiration, or even designing total looks, they zeroed in on essential wardrobe separates, which has been key to their company’s recent revenue uptick, as their design approach has evolved from esoteric to more relatable.

“The last couple seasons, especially pre-collections, our focus has been on who is our woman,” Hernandez said during a preview. “Before, we were more interested in a concept, theme or idea, going to Hawaii and India…we’d go off on a creative tangent. And the woman wasn’t so much a part of it, it was more whatever grasped our attention, we’d do that.

“I also think the time has changed in the broader fashion thinking. Back to the 2000s, 2010s, a lot of designers, you didn’t know from season to season what to expect,” said McCollough. “Now people want to see more consistency and it’s really about the repetition to really drill into people’s heads that this is what the brand is about, this is what they stand for.”

Cultivating community is also important.

So the designers leaned into the women who have supported and inspired them all these years, assembling a wall in their studio full of photos of everyone from their longtime stylist Camilla Nickerson to the singer Sade.

They also tapped some of those women for the show, asking novelist Ottessa Moshfegh to write a day’s worth of fictional journal entries of inner monologue, Chloë Sevigny to read and record them and walk the runway, and experimental musician Arca to arrange a composition.

The journal entries tracked a day’s worth of mundane and more profound thoughts (gallery parties, kid stuff, the cloak of anonymity in the city), and on the runway were the clothes that could carry one through all of it, from assertive tailoring to metallic crushed silk evening dresses, to sponge-y knit elevated hoodies and leather pants.

Tailoring has become an important part of the Proenza Schouler business, and it was really strong. Jackets were oversized, sculpted at the waist, or paneled to create movement, with added details like a zipper open down the back to reveal the shirt underneath, or multi lapels.

Collection Gallery 41 Photos
Chloe SevignyProenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023
Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023
Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

After years of sweatpants at home, pants are taking shape again, and the high-rise, carrot-shaped pants here were also shaped by interior corseting. Knits came asymmetrically cut to twist to the body and leather pieces, like wrap skirts and a cropped jacket with a single shearling lapel that flops open, looked rich and timeless.

Continuing to push forward their seasons’ old signature tie-dyes, they commissioned artisans to ice dye velvet shirtdresses, and they simplified their 3D knits from a few seasons ago, on easy pull-on bandeau dresses that fused fabric with a knit band top.

Long leather bandeau dresses were also chic and easy, as were cozy knitted sequined sweaters, slashed dresses and skirts, in navy, ivory or citrine, with matching legging boots. The designers revisited a another favorite, the peeling away technique, showing slash pleat dresses with peel-away bodices, and fringed crochet pom-pom details hidden in the linings.

On the accessories front, they came back to the unstructured shape of their bestselling PS1 to give it a more contemporary silhouette, and turned out some great-looking flat boots.

On the way out of the show, people were already talking about pieces they wanted to own, proving that no good idea is ever wasted.

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023 41 Photos
Chloe SevignyProenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023
Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023
Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023
Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023
Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023
Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023
Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad