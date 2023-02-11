×
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2023

Fashion

Heron Preston Embraces the Rawness of Old New York for Fall

Fashion

Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Fall 2023

Fashion

After 20 Years, Proenza Schouler Takes A New Approach

Rodarte RTW Fall 2023

Summoning their cinematic sense (and a bit of inspiration from Netflix hit "Wednesday," perhaps), the designers showed an intoxicating collection of evening looks.

Rodarte RTW Fall 2023

Gothic fairies at a glitter-bombed banquet.

It’s an idea that could only have come from the magical minds of Kate and Laura Mulleavy, who set the bar high for New York Fashion Week with their dreamy season opener on Friday, using silver glitter-covered banquet tables for a runway set.

Summoning their cinematic sense (and a bit of inspiration from Netflix hit “Wednesday,” perhaps), they showed an intoxicating collection of evening looks, which are after all what keeps their Hollywood fans, front-row guests Natasha Lyonne and Brie Larson included, coming back.

The designers made a convincing case for the return of the black gown, starting with slinky, Morticia-like styles that had sweeping trumpet sleeves to the floor, and off-the-shoulder silhouettes or lacing in front. Gradually things became more ornate, in shimmering black lace with cape effects, with sequined insets and silk ties, and the ne plus ultra, black velvet trimmed in shredded cheesecloth like wisps of smoke.

The Mulleavy’s level of hand craft was evident throughout, on a black beaded windowpane tweed top and asymmetric skirt and on their signature spidery mélange knits, which made a comeback as wicked-looking gowns with trailing sleeves.

Slipdresses have become a Rodarte mainstay, and there were lots to love in black silk edged in tiny blue ruffles with matching veil, in black topped with a white doily lace collar à la Wednesday Addams, or in emerald green with black lace insets. The designers continued to push the boudoir theme with sexy, floral-embroidered tulle and peekaboo black lace gowns that concealed and revealed in all the right places, some with pretty puffed sleeves.

Nails sharpened to talons, winged eyeliner, ruffled bonnets and calla lily bouquets added to the gothic horror-tinged romance.

It wasn’t all dark, however. About midway, they let loose a full-on Technicolor fantasia of sequined lace flared tunics and pants, dresses of bugle beaded fringe as fine as hair, and caftans in naive fairy prints drawn by the designers’ mother, Victoria Rodart.

Tinsel-fringed dresses were as big as haystacks, and a silver sequined dress with tinsel skirt and cape, glittery wings and crown brought to mind a modern-day Glinda the Good Witch.

“Our dad is a mycologist, or a mushroom specialist, and our mom is an artist, which I think explains a lot about this collection,” Kate Mulleavy said after the show.

Rodarte RTW Fall 2023
Rodarte RTW Fall 2023
Rodarte RTW Fall 2023
Free your mind and the rest will follow.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

