Thursday's Digital Daily: February 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood

Fashion

André Leon Talley Estate Sale Racks Up $1.38M

Business

Drake, 21 Savage Settle Lawsuit With Condé Nast

Romeo Hunte RTW Fall 2023 

Hunte created a streetwear collection that paid homage to his upbringing in Brooklyn.

Romeo Hunte RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Romeo Hunte

Designer Romeo Hunte looked to his upbringing in Brooklyn, New York, for his fall 2023 collection, titled “Flysh–t,” referencing his roots while also refining his established design codes.

Hunte, who presented his collection during a shoppable live event during fashion week, reworked several elements he’s showcased in the past, such as his versatile jackets — which come with removable sleeves and hoods — and innovative denim styles. The designer also wanted to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop by incorporating an image of The Notorious B.I.G. in one of the styles. 

The look: Urban-inspired streetwear with a heavy focus on denim

Quote of note: “I really wanted to reflect my childhood experiences,” Hunte said. “I’m from Brooklyn, so I wanted to take some of those elements and turn them into art. You’ll see a lot of hand illustrations of three guys walking down to a bodega. That was an experience of me walking down the block of my neighborhood.”  

Key pieces: Outerwear, such as a color-blocked, mink bomber jacket and denim puffer jacket created in Hunte’s brick-like pattern; silk sets, one of which depicts the bodega scene, and styles popular in the ‘90s hip-hop scene, like his Sag Jeans, which are a modernized take on the retro style that’s inspired by dress pants. 

The takeaway: The collection aligns with Hunte’s streetwear sensibility, while adding an elevated touch with the hand illustrated details and silk fabrics. 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

