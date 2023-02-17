×
Fashion

Di Petsa Makes Clothes for Goddesses

Business

Retailers Mulling How to Deal With Cautious Consumers

Fashion

JW Anderson Goes Big With a Fall Show at the Roundhouse

Rosetta Getty RTW Fall 2023

"Beautiful, clean, classic but at the same time eccentric," is how designer Rosetta Getty described her brand DNA.

Rosetta Getty RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Rosetta Getty

“Beautiful, clean, classic but at the same time eccentric,” designer Rosetta Getty said of a loose gold sequin sparkle pant with the ease and softness of a pajama, labeling it quintessentially her brand DNA. For fall 2023, Getty tapped Los Angeles-based sculptor and performer Isabelle Albuquerque for an in- studio installation with lush carpets and art pieces as the setting for the season’s look book. Known for imparting a mystical sensibility to her work, Albuquerque’s deeply personal practice explores the idea of collective identity set against a transhuman, mythological and historical backdrop.

The look: Fluid silhouettes in neutral tones with pops of warm colors and prints

Quote of note: “I felt an immediate closeness to Isabelle’s work,” Getty said. “We’re of the same generation, having grown up in Los Angeles in a creative community surrounded by powerful female artists. L.A. in so many ways was such a different place then — everyone lived very free before the existence of social media and the corporatization of the creative world.”

key pieces: Double-face merino wool and cotton knits; stretch corduroy (Getty said it doesn’t always track with customers but she thinks now the fabric might be ready for a moment); thin, paper-like calfskin leather separates; interlock jersey features chevron jacquard patterning; a vintage paisley pattern featured across modern printed mesh in both a dress and turtleneck top.

Takeaway: Crafted with the finest materials, Getty continues to create clothes that are seasonless yet imbued with her design eccentricities to make them unique pieces that stand out in her customers’ closets.

