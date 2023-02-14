×
Silvia Tcherassi RTW Fall 2023 

Tcherassi this season updated some of her core, bestselling silhouettes with marbled detailing and new design elements.

Silvia Tcherassi RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Silvia Tcherassi

Silvia Tcherassi continued her feminine and elegant design aesthetic for the fall 2023 season, delivering a collection that introduced new silhouettes and fabrics while updating her core styles with marbled and metal detailing that gave the pieces an elevated touch.

“It’s luxury, but it’s realistic and grounded,” Tcherassi said during her presentation at Fasano Fifth Avenue. Tcherassi’s designer partner and daughter, Sofia Espinosa Tcherassi, explained they were inspired by marble, referencing the stone with resin pieces and silk prints mimicking the rock’s composition. 

The look: Elevated eveningwear with a youthful touch.

Quote of note: “I feel like many times it’s the accessories or the belt that make the look,” said Sofia Espinosa Tcherassi. “In this collection we wanted to really incorporate the jewelry into the look, incorporate the belt into the look to give the customer the accessibility to have Silvia’s styling, which is something that she’s great at.” 

Key pieces: Tcherassi’s fall collection offered updated versions of her bestsellers, such as a silk tunic embellished with fringe, a silk hammer satin blazer with ruched sleeves or a beaded suit inspired by a men’s tie. The collection also delivered the feminine, sensual eveningwear Tcherassi is known for, such as a red silk hammer satin gown embellished with a floral detail and multiple sequined dresses. 

The takeaway: The collection stayed true to Tcherassi’s elegant eveningwear aesthetic. 

