×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

NYFW’s Retail Winners: Thom, Proenza, Khaite and More

Beauty

Is Sephora Enough to Revive Glossier?

Fashion

Harris Reed and a Tale of Two Cities

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Now under the direction of designer Enrico Chiarparin and Hollywood stylist Karla Welch, the brand looks promising again.

View Gallery 28 Photos
View Gallery 28 Photos
St.John RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of St.John

Southern California heritage brand St. John has got fresh momentum with new designer Enrico Chiarparin, who has worked everywhere from Calvin Klein to James Perse, and creative consultant Hollywood stylist Karla Welch.

Touching down at New York Fashion Week for the first time since before COVID-19, the brand presented its fall collection to press and retailers. For the look book, they brought back former St. John girl Karen Elson. The strategy now, after the departure of creative director Zoe Turner, and the initial public offering of parent company Lanvin Group, is an evolution in design direction, not a revolution.

The look: Day to night and everything in between, with the brand’s signature tweedy jackets in updated shapes to wear as part of a suit or with your own slouchy jeans. More of an eye on soft, stretch and seasonless dressing.

Quote of note: “There are women our age with money who aren’t always being catered to by fashion,” said Welch, adding that St. John “can be multigenerational.”

Key pieces: Trompe l’oeil calfskin “tweed” skirt suit; black pants suit with slightly boxy blazer and wool jersey shirt with vintage St. John jewelry as buttons; sporty burgundy padded taffeta bomber and side zip skirt; ’70s-looking red and fuchsia Chrysanthemum and Lurex stripe georgette dress with kimono sleeves; gray boiled wool top and skirt set; black tinsel bomber and skirt; stretch glove leather over-the-knee boots produced by sister-brand Sergio Rossi.

Takeaway: There’s enough here to make the brand one to watch again, especially in a season when modern wardrobing pieces are taking center stage.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

St. John RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

St. John RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

St. John RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

St. John RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

St. John RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

St. John RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

St. John RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

St. John RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

St. John RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

St. John RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

St. John RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

St. John RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

St. John RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

St. John RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

St. John RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

St. John RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

St. John RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

St. John RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

St. John RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

St. John RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad