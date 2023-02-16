Staud RTW Fall 2023

Sarah Staudinger, like her customer, is a woman on the go.

For fall, she delivered one of her most polished collections to date, addressing sharp wardrobing for not only getting from point A to B, but all the moments in between.

“This collection was very much subconsciously, or perhaps consciously, created for myself, because I’m always on the go — traveling in all forms. From schlepping samples or an outfit change — an extra layer, just in case — to the office to airplanes to meetings. Maybe it was selfishly created for myself, but I know I’m not the only quote-unquote bag lady. I really felt like there was a gap for being able to sort of do more with less and still feel confident that you’re prepared with this idea of being polished, comfortable and warm,” the designer said (cheekily offering luxed-up garment bags within the lineup).

There was a big emphasis on “layering, layering, layering,” with strong mix-and-match outerwear, tailoring, knits, polished dresses (for day, or evening) and accessories with polished hardware details. For instance, look one’s “snow bunny” white merino wool heavy ribbed turtleneck, bouclé turtleneck and vinyl five-pocket pants with matching knit hood, or look two’s director-blue wool-blend topcoat with detachable scarf buttoned to its back with suede shoulder bag. From myriad cotton button-downs to pinstriped tailoring (great in an all-in-one jumpsuit, or as a miniskirt with lengthy topcoat), the designer offered plenty of grown-up variety.

Instead of implementing her signature playful whimsy, Staudinger (like many designers this season) homed in on clean lines and mostly monochromatic layering with textural pops. Case in point: shiny blue vinyl pants with black button-up double-knit tunic; corduroy dressing; a burnt orange merino rib set cut in contrasting bias directions, or metallic bugle-beaded numbers that leaned into the overall refined sensibility.