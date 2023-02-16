×
NYFW’s Retail Winners: Thom, Proenza, Khaite and More

Beauty

Is Sephora Enough to Revive Glossier?

Fashion

Harris Reed and a Tale of Two Cities

Tibi RTW Fall 2023

Not only does Amy Smilovic design, she teaches women how to interact with their clothes.

Tibi RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Tibi

Long before wearable clothes became the fall 2023 New York Fashion Week trend everyone was talking about, Tibi designer Amy Smilovic was teaching her customers how to wear wardrobe essentials on her weekly Instagram Live style classes, an approach that led to a surge in brand sales, and a book titled “The Creative Pragmatist,” which launched last month.

For fall, she passed on a runway show, taking her collection on the road to Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende instead and shooting the look book at a local ranch, recreating scenes inspired by the classic film “Giant.”

The look: Effortless and modern, feminine and sporty with Western touches and a happy color palette inspired by ’40s Mickey Mouse Club magazines.

Quote of note: “Having things quite sculpted feels like the next level of caring about dressing again. Sculpting is that one fashion feeling we haven’t had in a while.”

Key pieces: Boxy blazer; cropped, boxy jacket; coats with flap details and openings at the sides to slip hands into pants pockets underneath; sculpted, wider jeans; black pleated skirt that can zip into a straight skirt; bright turtleneck scarves that the arms can slip into; patent leather slingbacks with attached coin purse; chunky boots with sock shafts.

The takeaway: Smilovic just keeps getting better and better. Not only does she design, she teaches women how to interact with their clothes.

