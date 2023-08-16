Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2023

Tommy Hilfiger’s fall 2023 collection paid homage to its Americana roots while bringing them into the season in a forward-thinking and modern way.

As seen on Quincy Jones, SZA, Paloma Elsesser, Amber Valletta, and Devon and Steve Aoki with their friends and families in Hilfiger’s family-centric fall campaign, the collection centered on the idea of recreation and the countryside through the usage of argyle and tartan prints, and knitwear, corduroy, wool and leather fabrications.

Hilfiger told WWD that the campaign was designed to express “the importance of friends and family.”

“We think that it’s important that friends and family stick together. At the end of the day, we are a family brand. We dress people from infants to people in their 80s,” Hilfiger said.

The multigenerational approach was present through a mix of modern prep and outdoorsy fare, inspired by a dive into the brand’s vast archive by Hilfiger and the brand’s chief design officer, Lee Holman. One design element that popped for both designers was the brand’s archival Tommy Tartan, which is repurposed throughout the fall collection. The TH Monogram and global stripe also nodded to the idea across ready-to-wear and accessories, while the collection’s palette — a balance of red, white and cerulean blue (a nod to modern Americana) with camel undertones — brought forth a timeless feel, while also giving it a touch of playfulness.

“We’re just going back to our American heritage and just renewing it in different proportions, different fabrics and how we tell a different story from fall to spring to the next fall as well,” Holman said. “That was the backdrop of what we were feeling and what Tommy was feeling, which was we need to go back to our DNA more and really celebrate that in a new and exciting way for both genders.”

Many of the collection’s pieces were made for men and women, with alterations made to the cut and fit to suit each customer. For instance, the key outerwear style: the New York puffer (said to be the heart of the collection), which riffed on ‘90s nostalgia in fabrications like wool, nylon and leather. The puffer was cropped for women, or came with an oversize monogram print for men, as seen paired with many of the collection’s tartan pieces.

Hilfiger’s oversize monogram also made a splash on many of the men’s cerulean pieces, such as a V-neck wool vest, while logo denim spanned across both genders. Ditto to the season’s kick flare pants, which came in a more tailored silhouette for men.

Alongside Hilfiger’s tried-and-true Americana styles, such as rugby shirts, cold weather accessories and varsity jackets, Holman noted the importance of offering more investment pieces, as seen through the line’s shearling, wool and leather offerings, or women’s kilts and elongated knit dresses — noted to also be taken from the archive. Styled together, the effect brought forth a nice balance between the Hilfiger brand’s past and present.