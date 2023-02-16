Yeohlee RTW Fall 2023

“The collection was constructed, believe it or not, with three fabrics,” Yeohlee Teng said during a preview at her 29th Street storefront of her 11-look fall collection. “Except for the three materials that were new acquisitions, all other fabrics were filled in from the archive and old inventory — that’s the story. It ended up becoming a very black-and-white collection.”

Said new fabrications included black moleskin, an off-white “creamy” wool and brushed alpaca, which Teng rendered into 11 looks of sportif, genderless styles rooted in her signature mathematical, geometric silhouettes. For instance, a black matte classic raincoat — a continual bestseller that she originally designed in the ‘90s — styled atop a jersey raglan crewneck and signature “smart gabardine” wide-leg pants; cotton shorts with oversized holster pockets; a boxy matte bubble jacket atop an elongated smart gab tunic (with singular button closure at the collar), and cotton crescent pant, which played into Teng’s sense of building smart proportions within the clothes. Also new within the lineup was her smart gab ankle-length wrapped black dress crafted from a single “piece of cloth.”