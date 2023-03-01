×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: March 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Paco Rabanne’s Fall Lineup Strikes Red Carpet Gold

Business

Recent Retail Thefts a Concern for N.Y. Jewelry Stores

Beauty

L’Oréal’s CEO on Agility, the Economy and Digital Transformation

Acne Studios RTW Fall 2023

Jonny Johansson showed his nature-inspired collection on a set resembling a fantasy forest.

View Gallery 51 Photos
View Gallery 51 Photos
Acne Studios RTW Fall 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Given the state of the world today, who can blame Jonny Johansson for wanting to escape into nature?

Acne’s creative director tapped set designer Shona Heath to transform his show venue in Paris into a twisted fantasy forest, complete with glinting black gravel, poison ivy and giant crochet and cellophane plants – think Venus flytraps on acid. 

Back in 2020, Johansson was among the first to embrace the potential of AI-generated fashion design. Now he’s espousing the natural world, which in Sweden is always lurking around the corner. 

“I felt that there’s been a lot of fashion inspired by technology and all these tech things, so I just wanted to do something else,” he said backstage. “I’m a little bit bored with all this technology.”

It made for a craft-intensive collection, with looks ranging from woodland-fairy slip dresses patchworked together from crinkled fabric leaves, to oversized suits and coats that looked like they were dug from the undergrowth.

Laced leather leggings were painted to resemble tree bark or cracked earth, while felted fabrics mimicked the texture of moss. Sturdy protective layers, fit for Sweden’s endless winter, contrasted with wispy gowns in brightly colored velvet dévoré, or shredded knit dresses dotted with crochet flowers.  

There was a hallucinatory quality to these pagan ravers, accentuated by a model whose torso was painted with an elaborate landscape. Office-friendly, it wasn’t. But that was precisely the point.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Hot Summer Bags

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Acne Studios Showed Its Fall Collection on a Fantasy Forest Set

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad