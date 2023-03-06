Alessandra Rich RTW Fall 2023

Alessandra Rich knows what makes her women tick. Throw any elements onto her, she can own them and spin them into beautiful pieces that are both seductive and poised.

For fall 2023, Rich went back to her favorite things: tweed, lace, polka dots and statement coats.

“The collection is about the fine and rare. We are at Sotheby’s where everything is fine and rare. For me, it’s fine and rare women because it’s my woman. Yes, it’s true that maybe I went back a little bit, mixing the naughtiness with the tailoring but it’s in a cleaner and fresher way,” the Milan-based designer said post-show, after greeting her model friends who came out in support.

The collection was both sexy and sophisticated and conjured an image of what the WASP, the original Real Housewives, would wear to fundraisers, gatherings of the Ladies Who Lunch or high tea back in the ’70s — but made relevant for the Instagram era.

Standouts included those tweed jackets of various fits in pink, red and black; a lace dress with pink details; a sparkly pink suiting ensemble; a black lace bodysuit, and a white lace corset adorned with ribbons.

The designer’s interpretation of a tracksuit, meanwhile, came with two threads of lace dancing across the body, and, like on the runway, it should be worn with pencil skirts.