×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday’s Digital Daily: March 4, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Coperni RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

A ‘Belfast’ Costar Reunion at the Loewe Show

Fashion

Preview: Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Debut Collection for Ann Demeulemeester

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

The collection championed the punk spirit of the late designer, with pieces made from vintage fabrics collected over the years.

View Gallery 68 Photos
View Gallery 68 Photos
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

The first show after the death of Vivienne Westwood last December attracted a big crowd outside of Hotel de la Marine in Paris.

In a recently restored gilded room with chandeliers, Andreas Kronthaler sent out a collection that stayed true to his wife’s punk spirit.

Jean Paul Gaultier, who often credited Westwood as an influence, sat in the front row alongside Jared Leto, Julia Fox, Halsey, and Lena Mahfouf. 

“When I started to make fashion, I was going to London in the ’70s a lot. There was so much inspiration because of the street, which was always like speaking with the clothes, and there was the shop of Vivienne Westwood, SEX. She was part of the punk movement. For me, she is very unique and punk fashion influenced me. I truly love her and admire her,” Gaultier said.

The show opened with Westwood’s face printed on a top alongside a heart motif with her initials inside. The look was completed with a wool skirt, leggings with motifs of historical paintings, and a pair of ghillie heels like the ones responsible for Naomi Campbell’s memorable runway tumble in 1993. 

Farida Khelfa and Westwood’s longtime muse Sarah Stockbridge walked the show alongside Irina Shayk and Candice Swanepoel in an array of big dresses and tailored jackets in jewel tones and tartans.

Kronthaler himself closed the show, wearing a kilt and a blue cape. He followed a model wearing a lace bridal corset and holding a bouquet of white daffodils. Backstage, Anna Cleveland caught the bouquet when it was thrown across the room. The excited model then shared a kiss with her fiancé Jefferson Hack in front of everyone. 

Collection Gallery 68 Photos
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

Working on the collection was a way to ease the grief, an emotional Kronthaler said backstage.

“For me, the most important thing was to just continue. I knew I had to get through it. In a situation like this, one can do a lot but I think it’s best to keep the usual thing going and see how life develops. Not making funny decisions. Work is good. Work helps. But sometimes a handkerchief or something [remind me of her]. It’s grief. It’s part of life,” he said. 

The designer, who has taken over the creative lead at the brand since 2016, said he searched for inspiration from the memories he shared with Westwood, who he wedded in 1992.

“When I was very young, she was describing me once this ‘Buffalo’ collection, [one of Westwood’s first collections shown in Paris in 1982,] which is this noble savage coming down from the north, taking over Paris with what people wore in London. It really stuck with me, and I tried to show this quite naturally,” he recalled. 

To wit, Kronthaler mixed East and West London, a bit of baroque glam with a dash of punk attitude. From the Buffalo aesthetic came petticoat skirts, big-shoulder tartan jackets, and platform pumps – with antique fabrics that the couple collected over the years.

“I just thought I could take them out and give them a new life,” he added.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad