Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Stéphane Rinderknech Named Chief of LVMH Perfumes and Cosmetics, Other Key Appointments Made

Fashion

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Fashion

Miuccia Prada Teams With Artist Geumhyung Jeong for Miu Miu Show

Atlein RTW Fall 2023

Antonin Tron added more outwear, and utilized a broader range of fabrics.

Atlein RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Atlein

Antonin Tron’s plan to bring Atlein back on track seems to be working well. The fall 2023 collection was elegant and elevated even if it’s only made with a handful of mass-production-friendly materials.

The designer said backstage that this time his ruched numbers were inspired by Gradiva, a mythical female figure in the Wilhelm Jensen novel, inspired by a Roman relief, as well as other carved wall art from Greece, India and Mesopotamia. The color palette for the collection was “North Atlantic underwater world.”

The use of stretch tulle and silk satin was new to Tron’s hands-on sculptural approach to dressmaking, and they sat well with his favorite materials: jersey and vegan leather. Together they look beautiful draping on the body.

He has also hopped on the barely there dress trend with a few sultry see-through designs. His reasonably priced pieces will surely open up new business opportunities in the please-like-my-Instagram-post age. “A lot of celebrities are starting to wear Atlein because the fabric is stretchy,” he added.

Tron dialed up the outerwear offering as well to include an elegant ruched vegan leather jacket, blousons and shawl-collar coats in crushed velvet and synthetic suede — something his Greek goddess-like women can warm themselves with during winter night outs.

