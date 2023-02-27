×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Retailers Praise Luxe, Innovative Looks in Milan

Fashion

Hong Kong Socialite, Influencer Found Brutally Murdered

Eye

All The Looks from the SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Benjamin Benmoyal designed a colorful collection he wants to wear himself.

View Gallery 36 Photos
View Gallery 36 Photos
Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Benjamin Benmoyal

Benjamin Benmoyal may be moving away from the cassette-tape fabrics he started out with, but the unusual medium continued to inform his textiles in a collection dominated by colorful outsized checks. He veered sportier this season, working his chunky woven fabrics into outsized hoodies and cardigans with thick rope-tie details for men and women.

The designer’s main inspiration for going genderless, he said, was that he was frustrated not to be able to wear his own creations. He remarked that in Morocco, from whence his family hails and long an inspiration for his collections, androgynous wear is the norm, not a trend. Caftans have always been a part of his lineup, built from rectangles of fabric to reduce waste.

Printed floral silks, as in a blouse with handkerchief sleeves, were designed to mix-and-match with the tweeds, which were woven from deadstock yarns at a factory in Saint-Etienne. Elsewhere, fringed jackets and striped pants reprised familiar house signatures.

New this season was headwear — baseball caps and chapka hats — to match the colorful wardrobe. Benmoyal said the move was in line with retailer demand for more accessible pieces.

This was all the more relevant, he said, given how inflation has impacted every level of business in recent months, putting pressure on margins for younger designers, who have less power to increase their prices accordingly than the major luxury houses.

Between design and production for this collection, he said, the price of weaving the fabrics has increased by a third. “If it goes on, I may have to take production abroad, which I’m really reluctant to do,” he said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad