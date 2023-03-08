Calvin Luo RTW Fall 2023

For his first show post-pandemic in Paris, Calvin Luo said he was inspired by Patti Smith, whose personal style is a mix of feminine and masculine energy, and he wanted to adapt that for women on the go.

He built a well thought-after wardrobe for those who are looking for simple but effective solutions for business meetings and dinner parties.

What might look a grey bustier top matched with a white skirt, or the layering of a tailored waistcoat, a denim miniskirt and a pleated skirt with a belt in the middle, were in fact all one-piece designs, which has become a trend this season. Several Japanese designers are thinking alike as well as Asia begins to fully reopen.

Other cute pieces in the collection included check jackets and jeans with rose embellishments, and washed leather cargo pants in blue and black that looked like elevated denim. There were also several romantic knitted dresses adorned with knitted roses, and beautiful tie-dye hoodies and matching pants embroidered with floral patterns.



Post show, the designer also disclosed that he is opening a second store in Shanghai later this spring, as local demand is picking amid a return to normal life.