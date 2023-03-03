×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday’s Digital Daily: March 4, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Coperni RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

A ‘Belfast’ Costar Reunion at the Loewe Show

Fashion

Preview: Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Debut Collection for Ann Demeulemeester

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

The Shanghai-based designer offered a canny balance between realism and creative reverie.

View Gallery 23 Photos
View Gallery 23 Photos
Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Caroline Hu

Unable to travel for three years due to pandemic-related restrictions, Caroline Hu returned to Paris in October. But while the City of Lights is a sight to behold in the fall, its falling leaves and petals that left her deeply moved.

That poetic scene gave her “a sense of release and freedom down to [her] soul,” she said, recalling how she started sketching the minute she got on her flight back to Shanghai. “So this is all about flowers.”

The first flowers she produced were actually made out of zip ties. Piled onto each other, they made for rigid cocoons around the models.

A dress shaped like a thicket dotted with tiny blue buds was made of fishing wire with minute strips of silk attached. It had taken a month and a half to make, as a fist-sized flurry required an hour of handwork, Hu said.

Though dreamy, her collection also included more commercially relatable versions. Another part of the process she enjoys is finding different ways to translate her original vision into easy-to-wear options, like say, replicating fabric flowers sandwiches between layers of tulle with a less complicated but just as striking ribbon embroidery, or using cotton to give evening gowns a casual elan.

She even added all-black options, this time working contrasting fabrics into wide ruffled strips to nod to the impressionist smocked dresses she built her brand on.

With her intention of showing in Paris regularly, that canny balance between realism and creative reverie will certainly help her flourish.

Collection Gallery 23 Photos
Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023
Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023
Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Caroline Hu RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad