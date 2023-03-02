×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: March 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balmain RTW Fall 2023

Business

Shake Up at Trussardi, Sources Say Board and CEO Resign

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: BTS’ Jimin Signs on as Tiffany & Co.’s Latest Ambassador

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

The Danish designer kept to her dreamy vibe but added “something you just want to wear on a Monday” to her fall lineup.

View Gallery 25 Photos
View Gallery 25 Photos
Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Cecilie Bahnsen

For Cecilie Bahnsen, creating a collection is like a diary where one can “look at everything you’ve created before, put it together but keep elevating it, challenging yourself and turning it on its head.”

While her dreamy fabric concoctions put her on the fashion map — and are said to still account for 50 percent of a business on track to hit $10 million in sales this year, according to industry sources — what she wanted to look at this season is “something you just want to wear on a Monday,” she said backstage.

But in the Bahnsen world, fun or special pieces aren’t just occasion outfits, and daily options don’t have to be pedestrian. Though the fall silhouette was cut closer to the body, with pencil skirts and nipped in waists, outerwear came with puffy sleeves. There was black and white, but she offset those with yellows, bright blues and pinks in patchworked gradients. Even denim, offered in black or dark blue, came cut in a smart peplum jacket or a shirt zhuzhed up with ruching.

And inspired by the concept of “Gesamtkunstwerk,” or “total work of art” in German, the show was not just about the clothes but a happening that included an installation by lighting designer Jesper Kongshaug and a live musical showcase by Paris-based singer-songwriter Suki.

Collaborations continued in the same vein as last season, with billowing raincoats thanks to an ongoing hookup with British outerwear label Mackintosh, and production-ready sneakers with Asics that expanded on last season’s teaser of deadstock kicks.  

With all that, here’s to betting the Bahnsen set will find things for Monday — and every day.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad