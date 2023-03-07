×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Business

Dick’s Sporting Goods Beats Revenue Expectations After Holiday Season

Business

Zalando Plans to Combat Post-pandemic Hangover

Chanel RTW Fall 2023

Virginie Viard’s collection was an ode to the camellia.

View Gallery 66 Photos
View Gallery 66 Photos
Chanel RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Guests at the Chanel show were divided among two pitch-black circular arenas, each dominated by a giant white sculpture of a camellia flower. On each seat lay a fresh camellia, and in the gift bags were items from its No.1 line of sustainably sourced beauty products, in which the star ingredient is camellia.

Sensing a theme here? Virginie Viard’s fall collection was, unsurprisingly, an ode to the camellia, which appeared in every possible guise, from the black leather versions on the collar of a trenchcoat to the fuzzy white flowers sprouting from a black sweater. Lace cycling shorts, glossy track pants, Lurex sweaters and quilted satin jackets featured the brand emblem.

It was all over the accessories, too, from oversize enamel rings to a ball bag with a graphic black-and-white pattern. That went with an Op Art outfit in a grid print that showed a stylized camellia gradually morphing into Chanel’s famed double-C logo: a metaphor for how interchangeable the two have become.

Founder Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel was photographed wearing one pinned to her belt as far back as 1913, and camellias featured in her collections from 1924 onward. Karl Lagerfeld made them a key feature of his designs during his 36 years at the helm of the house, memorably sending out a wedding dress embroidered with 4,000 camellias for his fall 2005 haute couture show.

Viard, who was his righthand woman for three decades, riffed on the theme in one of her first collections, the 2020 Métiers d’Art show, with items including a camellia jacket that has become a collector’s item. Every Chanel camellia, including those on its shopping bags, is made by hand by its historic supplier Lemarié.

“It’s a Chanel code that is outside of fashion, outside of time. It’s a winter flower, too, and this is a winter collection,” Viard said in a preview ahead of Tuesday’s show. “It’s about playing around a theme, but the camellia was really more present in the decor.” 

Her reticence to acknowledge what verged on a one-note exercise was understandable — this was a marketing exercise as much as a fashion statement.

Collection Gallery 66 Photos
Chanel RTW Fall 2023
Chanel RTW Fall 2023
Chanel RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

The designer expanded when discussing the more personal elements in the collection, from the handsome tweed coats to the Mod-style vinyl boots that accompanied many of the looks.

“Perhaps it’s because of the tweed, but for me, Chanel is always a little English,” she confessed. “London remains magical to me, even if it’s completely changed. But there’s always a little touch of the Swinging ’60s.”

The collection also nodded to Asia, with the casting of Japanese actress Nana Komatsu in a campaign film that was broadcast on giant screens at the entrance of the venue, and on the runway installations.

Now that coronavirus-era travel restrictions have eased, Chanel plans to stage a repeat show of its 2022 Métiers d’Art collection in Tokyo on June 1.

The short film and look book, lensed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, were inspired by “Who Are You, Polly Maggoo?” — photographer William Klein’s 1966 satire of the fashion industry and consumer culture which, ironically, continues to inspire fashion designers today. “I like everything about it – the opening scene, the fashion show, the decor,” Viard said. “Why? Because it’s light. It was a simpler time.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Hot Summer Bags

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad