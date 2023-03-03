×
Christian Wijnants RTW Fall 2023

The Belgian designer presented an introspective collection full of cozy takes on house signatures.

Christian Wijnants RTW Fall 2023

Christian Wijnants chose a comfortable register in more ways than one. His introspective collection mined house signatures, from minimalist print dresses to a multitude of soft yet chunky knits and contemporary tailoring with a twist.

Bouclé wool was used for total looks including wide pants, sweaters and ultralong scarves, while intarsia knit sweaters were offered with matching skirts in floral patterns or with ruffles that softened already eminently cozy silhouettes.

Tailored coats — in roughed-up royal blue velvet or raspberry-toned textured wool — were given wide dropped shoulders to envelop the body, while soft jersey or fluid ribbed velvet dresses with simple shapes had prints inspired by vintage tiles and floral patterns. To contrast, a wintery alternative to a classic poplin shirt came in a padded version, offering contemporary lines.

For his tailored pieces, the Belgian designer suggested wool pencil skirts with fold-over waistlines or loose pants in mauve wool and cashmere, with elongated shirt sleeves worked as a belt that could be tied casually to loosely hug the waist. These were paired with a versatile wrap-top that has become another house signature in recent seasons.

