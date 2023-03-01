×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: March 1, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Courrèges’ Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Shakeup at Saks Off 5th

Fashion

Diane von Furstenberg Talks Legacy, Future of the Brand and New Projects

Courrèges RTW Fall 2023

Nicolas Di Felice's collection was all about the circle.

View Gallery 44 Photos
View Gallery 44 Photos
Courrèges RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Courrèges

Nicolas Di Felice’s fall collection for Courrèges was all smoke and mirrors. The smoke was pumped from vents in the floor of the venue, a white box in tune with the label’s Space Age roots, while the show invitation was a mirrored disc that turned out to be a teaser for this circle-centric lineup.

The label has been gaining traction under Di Felice’s stewardship, and you could feel it in this season’s more headline-grabbing approach. There was Emily Ratajkowski on the runway; Julia Fox, Tyga, Avril Lavigne and Lisa Rinna in the front row; and dresses and tops emblazoned with giant Courrèges logos.

One of them ran the length of a black column gown, the letter “o” carved out and replaced with a giant mirrored pendant — a leitmotif that recurred on monochrome A-line dresses, tailored coats, crop tops and leather jackets that featured either scooped necklines or cutouts where the piece of jewelry sat.

“I love a circle: it’s really Courrèges,” the designer said backstage. “There is no beginning and no end.” While no doubt eye-catching on the runway, it did beg the question of how the outfits would look minus the clunky hardware.

There were plenty more pragmatic options on offer, not least a plethora of outerwear. Di Felice used tilted sleeves as decoration on mannish overcoats, biker jackets and hoodies, with models poking their arms through side slits instead. The cut was designed to accentuate the curved posture of people absorbed with their phones, a point he underlined by having some models carry theirs on the runway.

Gradually, these screen-obsessed city dwellers gave way to a partygoing crowd in sheer maxi sheaths with quirky cutouts at the navel, and skin-baring jersey tops and dresses draped from silver hoops.

For the silvery finale looks, the mirrored pendants were placed over the solar plexus, reflecting the beam of a single spotlight. “The collection is from the light of the screen to your inner light,” Di Felice said.

The designer has made festive community a central theme of his tenure at Courrèges, a strategy that has drawn a loyal following of celebrities including Dua Lipa, Rosalía and Bella Hadid. So far, that approach has been backed by a focus on product, which the brand will hopefully keep up even as it seeks to tap a wider audience.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Hot Summer Bags

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Courrèges's Circle-centric Show Featured Emily Ratajkowski

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad