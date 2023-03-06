×
Dice Kayek RTW Fall 2023

There was elegance in dress but also in spirit as Ece Ege unveiled a UNICEF partnership to help children affected by the February earthquakes.

When Dice Kayek’s Ece Ege started working on the fall season, she’d been thinking of “suits for women,” outfits tailored to highlight and enhance the female form, yesterday and tomorrow. This timeless approach was what she’s been aiming for since the beginning of the brand, she said.

Many of her silhouettes stemmed from what she’s hankering after. That day, she said. she’d want a little jacket paired with wide trousers because she wanted to be comfortable. Depending on the mood, her customer had a wardrobe’s worth of options, ranging from chunky oversize cable knits and crisp poplin blouses paired to silvery skater dresses and double-breasted jackets that contoured the hips.

There had been a bit of a dark side, given form in hairy-looking silhouettes, but she’d intended them as a child’s play impression of a monster. All marabout feathers and no teeth, they were more glamorous than perilous.

But by the time her Paris presentation rolled around, her main thought of the season was those affected by the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and northern Syria in February. The Dice Kayek company has partnered with UNICEF to raise funds to support women and children affected and will focus its efforts toward education, particularly of girls.

“For me, as a company but also as an individual, what was most important is [their] education so they can contribute to their families, to the country and to the world.” she said, adding this was the start of “a lifelong project” for her and her team.

