Ester Manas RTW Fall 2023

Ester Manas and Balthazar Delepierre were inspired by their upcoming wedding.

Ester Manas RTW Fall 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Ester Manas and Balthazar Delepierre are getting married.

The duo behind the size-inclusive Ester Manas label used their nuptials next summer as the starting point for their fall collection. Guests arriving at the American Church in Paris for the show, titled “For Better or for Worse,” heard the organ music and wondered if the couple would tie the knot on the catwalk.

“No, it’s a fashion show,” a bemused Delepierre demurred backstage. “We’re doing the kind of wedding that we won’t have ourselves.”

For starters, they don’t plan to get married in church. But mainly, this practice run had a much higher tolerance for kitsch, with outfits based on archetypal characters gleaned from binge-watching U.S. rom-coms.

That was the official line, at least, since it was hard to imagine either Julia Roberts or Kate Hudson rocking up to the altar in the brand’s skimpy little numbers. The duo worked their signature ruched dresses in lacy variations that provided more than a glimpse of the models’ Chantelle lingerie.

The mood was frothy and sexy, from the cool bride in a white lace T-shirt dress, accessorized with shades and a twisted sculpture of a handbag called the Veil, to the guests in featherlight black lace leggings and stretchy knits with peekaboo cutouts — all made with more than 80 percent deadstock fabrics.

A sheer black ruched top was paired with a lace midi skirt edged in furry cream fringe, while a black slipdress was set off with a baby blue ruffle hem. Cropped sweatshirts came with scalloped seams, while a bandeau top with a red rose at the neck was printed with the words: “I Said No.”

Reflecting its expansion, the label will move next week into a new office in Brussels, but the pair realized they’re also ready to take their relationship to the next level. “We’ve had the brand for three years and we’ve never really taken a moment for ourselves. It’s always the brand, the brand. We thought to ourselves, we have to get married, we have to take the time,” Delepierre said.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

