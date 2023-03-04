Ester Manas RTW Fall 2023

Ester Manas and Balthazar Delepierre are getting married.

The duo behind the size-inclusive Ester Manas label used their nuptials next summer as the starting point for their fall collection. Guests arriving at the American Church in Paris for the show, titled “For Better or for Worse,” heard the organ music and wondered if the couple would tie the knot on the catwalk.

“No, it’s a fashion show,” a bemused Delepierre demurred backstage. “We’re doing the kind of wedding that we won’t have ourselves.”

For starters, they don’t plan to get married in church. But mainly, this practice run had a much higher tolerance for kitsch, with outfits based on archetypal characters gleaned from binge-watching U.S. rom-coms.

That was the official line, at least, since it was hard to imagine either Julia Roberts or Kate Hudson rocking up to the altar in the brand’s skimpy little numbers. The duo worked their signature ruched dresses in lacy variations that provided more than a glimpse of the models’ Chantelle lingerie.

The mood was frothy and sexy, from the cool bride in a white lace T-shirt dress, accessorized with shades and a twisted sculpture of a handbag called the Veil, to the guests in featherlight black lace leggings and stretchy knits with peekaboo cutouts — all made with more than 80 percent deadstock fabrics.

A sheer black ruched top was paired with a lace midi skirt edged in furry cream fringe, while a black slipdress was set off with a baby blue ruffle hem. Cropped sweatshirts came with scalloped seams, while a bandeau top with a red rose at the neck was printed with the words: “I Said No.”

Reflecting its expansion, the label will move next week into a new office in Brussels, but the pair realized they’re also ready to take their relationship to the next level. “We’ve had the brand for three years and we’ve never really taken a moment for ourselves. It’s always the brand, the brand. We thought to ourselves, we have to get married, we have to take the time,” Delepierre said.

Congratulations to the happy couple!