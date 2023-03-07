×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Business

Dick’s Sporting Goods Beats Revenue Expectations After Holiday Season

Business

Zalando Plans to Combat Post-pandemic Hangover

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

This refined collection revealed Colangelo's prowess in manipulating fabrics to combine soft- and hard-edged fashion.

View Gallery 25 Photos
View Gallery 25 Photos
Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Gabriele Colangelo

Gabriele Colangelo was in the mood for some arty-crafty gimmick for fall since several pieces in the lineup would deceive even the most fashion-savvy eye.

Exhibit A: A lavender slipdress had a leather inset that was barely visible until closer inspection, and which formed a torchon wrapped around the neck as if it were a silk scarf. Along the same lines, mouliné silk and viscose were worked into ‘90s-nodding body-hugging knit pants and crop tops, while shearling-looking exaggerated collars on ivory white topcoats were in fact knitted alpaca.

The designer said he took cues from artist Piero Manzoni’s “Achrome” artworks, where canvas soaked in kaolin would wrinkle and reveal a rough and uneven surface.

Inspired by how the arty process from the early 20th century manipulated the fabric, Colangelo came up with plissé silk velvet slipdresses printed on the inside to reveal an appealing and evanescent watercolor-like motif on the outside. He also pleated silk on duster coats lined in leather with a decorative martingale also in braided leather.

In keeping with his play on soft- and hard-edged fashion, he topped boiled wool cabans and overcoats with maxi leather collars, and combined leather paillettes and sequins to decorate the front panels of frisky midi skirts and minidresses. Together with the sculptural chunky necklaces in braided leather and golden spheres, they were the real showstoppers.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad