×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: March 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Rick Owens Sought an ‘Avedon-worthy’ Collection for Fall

Business

Nordstrom Closing Canada Stores; Q4 Declines Reported

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Paris Fashion Week

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Central to the season was a white silk pajama set with an erotic print that begged the question: could Basquiat have worn this?

View Gallery 39 Photos
View Gallery 39 Photos
Gauchere RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Gauchere

What would Jean-Michel Basquiat wear? That was the question designer Marie-Christine Statz and artist Camille Henrot kicked about ahead of the fall collection of Gauchere, Statz’s 10-year-old label.

Central to the season was a white silk pajama set that featured Henrot’s erotic sketches arranged into a tongue-in-cheek print. It looked abstract-enough from afar but was positively promiscuous up close.

Statz posited it was something Basquiat could have worn in ‘80s New York and felt that it needed twisted into something for today’s women, congruent with her brand’s gender-irrelevant approach.

Add to that Statz and Henrot’s shared appreciation of art and a desire to see it in movement and the lineup was about seeing Henrot’s art come alive, with a late-20th-century slant.

Fluid fabrics, strategically placed cuts and liquid-looking fabrics made Statz’s razor-sharp tailoring come alive as models walked, imparting a sensual overtone.

Strongest here were takes on classic suiting that included a tone-on-tone textured check, strong-shouldered dresses that kissed the floor and roomy trousers. Jeans had that oversize ‘90s quality to them, but there was nothing haphazard in the way they hung loosely from the hips.

Shown in the Passage des Jacobins traversing the ‘70s glass building designed by architect Ricardo Bofill on Place du Marché Saint-Honoré, the fall Gauchere lineup had an of-the-moment quality.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gauchere RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad