×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Stéphane Rinderknech Named Chief of LVMH Perfumes and Cosmetics, Other Key Appointments Made

Business

Saks Takes the Pulse of Luxury Consumers

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Miuccia Prada Teams With Artist Geumhyung Jeong for Miu Miu Show

Germanier RTW Fall 2023

Kevin Germanier dialed back the theatrics with a collection of wearable clothes.

View Gallery 32 Photos
View Gallery 32 Photos
Germanier RTW Fall 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Kevin Germanier is known for creations that bring to mind an explosion in a bead shop. This season, he wanted to prove he can do wearable too, with a collection titled “F—ing Business.”

It marked a rare foray into black for the designer, known for his rainbow palette. Options included a tuxedo suit with crystal-embellished lacing, and a sleek sequined evening dress embellished with ropes of pearls, all produced using upcycled and deadstock materials.

“With this collection, I want to offer my clients a selection of products,” Germanier explained backstage. “I want to show I have more than one string to my bow.”

The show at Christie’s auction house also marked the launch of footwear, from lace-up boots to slingbacks bearing his new “G” logo rendered in pearls. He plans to add shoes to the bread-and-butter categories on his e-commerce site, which are handbags and knitwear.

Business has been boosted by the label’s appearance on the latest season of “Emily in Paris.” The yellow knit top and feather trim skirt worn by Lily Collins are still available for sale.

For fall, twinsets with ultra-short skirts came in fuzzy pastel knits with neon trims, handmade by his mother and grandmother in Switzerland. Other “casual” options included a jean jacket and pants emblazoned with silver crystal Smileys and trimmed with gray ostrich feathers.

“The reality nowadays is that women are CEOs, they have kids, they have active lives, so the idea that they will wear a corset that they can’t move in is a little dated,” Germanier said.

A black dress with bondage-style lacing that fully exposed the breasts suggested his instinct for showmanship remains intact. But the designer, a finalist for several leading awards in recent years, wants to take his career to the next level. “I want to show I’m ready to go to a big house,” he said.

With many brands attempting to shift their operations in a more sustainable direction, it’s only a matter of time before Germanier gets a bigger stage.

Collection Gallery 32 Photos
Germanier RTW Fall 2023
Germanier RTW Fall 2023
Germanier RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Hot Summer Bags

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kevin Germanier Wants You to Know He Does Wearable Clothes Too

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad