Heliot Emil RTW Fall 2023

Heliot Emil, the Danish fashion label with a cult following founded by brothers Victor and Julius Juul, was not afraid to put on a show just before Dior. Believers of the brand formed a long line outside the venue at Montparnasse on Tuesday.

Following a strict all-black dress code, showgoers wearing colors were offered black raincoats to cover themselves. There was also a Boston Dynamics cyber dog present at the venue, entertaining the guests before the show started.

Inspired by the sculptural works of Henry Moore, the collection offered bodycon puffers in dramatic shapes, sultry leather mini skirts, Terminatoresque looks made with simmering silver fabric, as well as pieces decorated with asymmetrical zips.

It was a solid collection for those who buy into the clans of Rick Owens, aka the monotones and the avant-garde. Its effort to create interesting proportions around the body made shop floor-ready pieces appear more desirable, and those tight boots and lunch box bags are going to be everywhere on street style.

To add to the drama, the brand sent a man on fire down the runway. For safety measures, one person was holding a fire extinguisher next to the model on the runway.