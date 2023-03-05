×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday’s Digital Daily: March 4, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Comme des Garçons RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Halsey, Venus Williams and More Celebs Attend Paris Fashion Week

Fashion

Chanel Teams With The Prince’s Foundation to Train Artisan Embroiderers of the Future

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski was inspired by hair, yes, hair.

View Gallery 61 Photos
View Gallery 61 Photos
Hermès RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

In what may have been a first, for Hermes at least, Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski said her fall 2023 collection was inspired by hair.

“Hair back, hair forward, nothing on the sides, the bun, braiding…each chapter is a hair color–crazy red, blonde, ash,” she said backstage before the show. In front of photos of looks in such rich hues, it did make one contemplate trying a new ‘do.

She’s definitely onto something; hair artist Charlie Le Mindu has taken over the famous interior staircase of La Samaritaine Paris Pont-Neuf department store in Paris with his “Tricophilia” installation, and Victoria Beckham used artificial extensions in her collection.

But Vanhee-Cybulski was also taken by the ways people style their hair, using those as inspiration for how to wrap, tie and secure warm layers around the body.

This was an outerwear intensive offering, full of simple blanket coats with incorporated knitwear and attached scarves that could be “played with as you want,” and belts that could be tied at the side or in back. There were also glossy leather blazers, quilted leather jackets, cozy cropped shearlings, even Hermes puffer coats with matching messenger bags.

Underneath, cashmere skirts and shorts, leather pants and jumpsuits were worn with thigh-high suede boots in the same color, creating tonal looks. Adaptable knitwear was a through line. For example, a charcoal braided shrug hugged the shoulders, with loose ends in back cinched by an Hermes leather bracelet.

Tunics and shorts came in metallic wavy knits that shimmered when they moved. And for evening, plisse metallic dresses with a nod to Fortuny had subtle beaded collars.

“It’s sophisticated but comfortable, which is not something typically associated with French fashion,” Vanhee-Cybulski said.

A new cylindrical bag and a fringe version of Birkin were among the standout accessory offerings in a collection that otherwise could have used a little extra oomph.

Collection Gallery 61 Photos
Hermès RTW Fall 2023
Hermès RTW Fall 2023
Hermès RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Hermès RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad