Fashion

Coperni RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

A ‘Belfast’ Costar Reunion at the Loewe Show

Fashion

Preview: Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Debut Collection for Ann Demeulemeester

Johanna Ortiz RTW Fall 2023

1970s louche and South American luxe combine for this commercial collection.

Johanna Ortiz RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Johanna Ortiz

This season, Johanna Ortiz’s fall collection was heavy on ‘70s influences — no wonder, as it is rooted in Mick Jagger’s aesthetic of low waistlines and a louche attitude. Cue plenty of fringe and Lurex, other codes from that decade, and infuse it with inflections from Ortiz’s South American roots and it adds up to a competent collection for this growing brand.

Ortiz sent out a cohesive lineup of elevated staples in maxiskirts, pajama-style suiting and silk wrap dresses, and smartly cut blazers and trousers, many in velvet and with sequin detailing on the back. Dresses had flow and movement, in forgiving fabrics that exuded comfort, particularly in skirt and sweater knit coordinates with scarves draped over one shoulder as an insouciant shrug for those who have time to lounge around.

Faux fur detailing read too heavy over light pajamas, while the traditional jean jacket shape was rendered in a very wearable suede with swinging fringe as a front detail. It paired well with the cowboy boots that accompanied most looks, jazzed up in shiny gold. Shorter blazers with marching band vibes were made in collaboration with Spanish brand The Extreme Collection.

Ortiz worked in an earthy color palette this season, offering many looks in head-to-toe shades of rust and copper, toffee and wine. Palm tree prints, an Ortiz signature, were blown out to larger proportions this season and there was lots of leopard, too, for the more daring. Evening looks were offered up in jet black, in ruffled miniskirts, pantsuits with peplums and keyhole cutouts, everything with a touch of sparkle in a collection full of details.

