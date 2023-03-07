×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Business

Luxury Category Is Staying Strong, Says McCann Worldgroup

Fashion

Miuccia Prada Brings Genderless Approach to Glamour at Miu Miu

Karl Lagerfeld RTW Fall 2023

The collection is a reminder that the late designer, synonymous with black and white, appreciated color, too.

View Gallery 43 Photos
View Gallery 43 Photos
Karl Lagerfeld RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

The late Karl Lagerfeld was synonymous with black and white: You immediately think of his white ponytail and pristine shirt collar, and his dark sunglasses, suits and neckties.

But he appreciated color, too, which is the main takeaway from his namesake brand’s fall collection, which dabbles in deep purples, avocado green and red, too. Hun Kim, the brand’s design director, scrolled through the camera roll on his smartphone to find a photo of Helena Christensen on the runway working a color-blocked sequined dress from the spring 1991 collection, the shades and graphic punch inspired by French artist Sonia Delaunay.

Kim reprised the color blocks faithfully on knit pencil skirts and sexy tops, and let the colors leak into sequin-lapel tuxedos, suede biker jackets and eco puffers for her; worker jackets, glossy puffers and oversize cardigans for him. Kim enthused that the Lagerfeld archives are so rich, he has to pace himself.

(Indeed, this reporter went down a rabbit hole watching that 1991 show video on YouTube, the design ideas, supermodels and colors coming thick and fast.)

Kim tweaked archival Lagerfeld, stretching a sleeveless leather vest of yore with a trapunto-stitched upper into a cool pinafore that, unbuttoned, can double as a sleeveless jacket. He’s adopted Lagerfeld’s lucky number seven — also an auspicious digit in his native South Korea — to turn out biker jackets in that many colors, and LBDs in seven varieties.

But he also honors the founder’s penchant for the latest technology, fishing into the inside breast pocket of a zippered garment and extracting a little remote control attached to a wire. He flicked a switch, and its quilted surface lit up into a multicolored dream blouson.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Hot Summer Bags

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Fall 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Collection Will Surprise You With Colors

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad