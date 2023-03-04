Kiko Kostadinov RTW Fall 2023

There is always an animated female superhero quality about the Kiko Kostadinov women, or as sisters design duo Laure and Deanna Fanning put it, “we like to celebrate women in a powerful and ethereal way.”

There were a slew of dresses with layers of tulles at the bottom in pink, lavender and aquamarine in the fall 2023 collection.

Pairing them with shiny boots, spiral-shaped fashion jewelry and futuristic face panel decorations, it was childhood fantasy come true for those who dreamed of bringing justice to the world while looking stunning like Sailor Moon.

The duo said the starting point of the collection was antique undergarments.

“They had really amazing structures and shapes. That led us to look at how can we put these details and fabrics from the inside of the antique silhouettes on the outside,” the duo explained.

That idea was then blended with the brand’s favorite Y2K Shinjuku street styles, and their obsession with finding ugly beauty in the clash of different elements.

The results were fun, albeit a bit all over the place. There was a little bit of sexy as well as some nice knitted dresses. The outerwear options were more in line with the brand’s menswear aesthetic.

But maybe that’s what they were aiming to achieve: to have a bit of everything for their diehard fans.