×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday’s Digital Daily: March 4, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Alexander McQueen RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Halsey, Venus Williams and More Celebs Attend Paris Fashion Week

Fashion

Chanel Teams With The Prince’s Foundation to Train Artisan Embroiderers of the Future

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Bruno Sialelli continued the brand's turn to quieter chic with mixed results.

View Gallery 52 Photos
View Gallery 52 Photos
Lanvin RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Following last season’s reset to a quieter brand of chic, Lanvin designer Bruno Sialelli’s coed fall collection focused on elevated everyday dressing, tailoring, chemise dresses and subtle nods to the house’s 1920s heyday.

There was no discernible theme or set save for the soaring arches inside the College des Bernardins.

The opening black dress, draped from the center, with delicate buttons down the back, worn with multicolored crystal boots, set the tone for the understated lineup, in which Sialelli left it to the knitwear, hoods and accessories to add whimsy.

Sharply cut double-layer blazer dresses, slash pleat skirts, classic tailored coats and sleek glossy croc outerwear in maroon, bottle green, dark plum, chocolate brown or black were rich-looking, but it’s not clear why customers would go specifically to Lanvin for them. A softer, swingier tufted purple princess coat seemed more on-message in terms of the brand’s romantic and feminine heritage.

Ditto the deep V-front cocktail chemises, one rustling with transparent beading, another in red sequins with a matching triangle bra top. A pair of studded, fishnet gowns with fringed hems were also compelling.

Menswear was also a bit all over the place, with quirky embroidered turtleneck dickies, leather hoodies and boxy suiting being the strongest propositions. Sialelli’s use of color, including a joyful bubblegum hue, stood out. But overall, the collection needs a stronger point of view to stay above the fray.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lanvin RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad