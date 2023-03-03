×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: March 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Rick Owens Sought an ‘Avedon-worthy’ Collection for Fall

Business

Nordstrom Closing Canada Stores; Q4 Declines Reported

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Paris Fashion Week

Loewe Women’s RTW Fall 2023

This show was another stunner, despite Jonathan Anderson's zest for reducing fashion to the bluntest elements.

View Gallery 51 Photos
View Gallery 51 Photos
Loewe RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Is any designer out there doing more with less better than Jonathan Anderson? Doubtfully, because his fall Loewe show was another stunner, despite his zeal for reducing fashion down to the simplest, bluntest elements.

But what elements. Photos of antique garments blurred on pristine white duchess silk dresses, as if by Gerhard Richter’s squeegee; lengths of panne velvet draped over a brass peg at the center of the ribcage, or simply hugged around the body; plain white feathers arranged into the dreamiest sweatshirt imaginable, and leather stiffened into neat little Lego-like shirts, or flowing like hot chocolate on roomy coats, slouchy bags and collapsing boots.

He managed to coax fashion fireworks from plain gray knits — here an elegantly crumpling cardigan, there a cape-topped tube dress, the gesture of a folded arm providing some of the drama — the slouchy footwear the rest. Ditto fuzzy coats the shape of violas, or plush T-shirts etched with the shapes of Loewe’s geometric Puzzle bag.

From start to finish, the clothes, the bags and the shoes kept the audience rapt.

Guests had to drive way, way, way out to a 14th-century fortress, the Château de Vincennes, traversing a drawbridge and then stepping into a big white box set in the courtyard.

Inside, security guards shooed people away from 21 colorful cubes dotted throughout the set: They were sculptures by Italian artist Lara Favaretto made with 10 tons of paper confetti, which her teams stamped on like grapes in wooden boxes that were removed just before people arrived.

They crumbled a little from vibrations as people walked by, adding a tension to the show — and also serving as a metaphor for Anderson, packed to the brim with fashion ideas, but letting them leak out slowly.

Collection Gallery 51 Photos
Loewe RTW Fall 2023
Loewe RTW Fall 2023
Loewe RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

During a backstage scrum, Anderson clutched a cup of coffee and explained how the castle setting was a metaphor for the heritage house of Loewe, established in 1846. It was a history he had to face when he became creative director in 2013.

“And suddenly you’re confronted with a white box,” he said, referring to the runway venue on Friday and the blank page he encountered a decade ago, for the Spanish brand had leather goods know-how galore, yet a faint fashion legacy.

“There’s something about presenting clothing in this way,” he explained. “You’re forced to look at the clothing. I still haven’t got past the idea of going out of the white box because I’m still thinking of silhouette.”

Yet he did venture outside the box with accessories, mentioning that for the first time in his tenure, all of the handbags shown on the runway, including the squishy Squeeze bag and another resembling a bird’s nest, were inspired by 1970s styles from the Loewe archive.

Loewe RTW Fall 2023 51 Photos
Loewe RTW Fall 2023
Loewe RTW Fall 2023
Loewe RTW Fall 2023
Loewe RTW Fall 2023
Loewe RTW Fall 2023
Loewe RTW Fall 2023
Loewe RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

“When I first joined Loewe, I rejected all of it. And it’s the first time I’ve kind of been embracing the idea of the historical leather house,” he confessed, enthusing: “That’s the beauty of fashion that you can revisit, reinterpret, reengineer.”

Ditto the confetti. After the show, all of it was gathered to be reused for future Favaretto installations.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

For Jonathan Anderson, Less Is More at Loewe for Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad